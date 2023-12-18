Brett Clarkson’s five most memorable stories of 2023

Fred Conboy points out some of the characters painted by former owner and performer Marta Becket within the Amargosa Opera House which suffered some damage recently from rains delivered by tropical storm Hilary on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Death Valley Junction, Calif. Conboy is the President of the board of directors intent upon preservation. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As a breaking news reporter who often covers trauma and tragedy, I speak to a lot of people who are struggling with the worst grief of their lives.

But it hasn’t been all bad news. Las Vegas is full of people who are living interesting lives and doing interesting things.

These are my most memorable stories of 2023.

School security monitor shot

After getting permission from their parents, I was able to talk to several students about the May 8 shooting of a Von Tobel Middle School campus security monitor. He would survive the shooting. “Everybody thought it was a joke and everybody started laughing,” said Viviana Limon, 15, describing the initial reaction in her classroom.

As journalists, we don’t always get to talk to the kids who were there when a shooting happens. It was eye-opening to hear their perspectives after this shooting, and to just see how they were processing it.

Mysterious art

In January, I wrote a story on a mysterious work of art that had emerged on one of the plateaus of a rocky hill that stands in the desert just west of South Fort Apache Road and Cactus Avenue. We found out about the hidden-in-plain-sight rock art thanks to tipster Dr. David Golan, who first noticed the artwork when he and his wife were walking their dogs there.

After ascending higher up the hill, where he could look down on, he could see that the rocks formed a triangle with a face and a yin and yang sign. You can’t see the art while you’re standing amid it. But if you climb to a higher point on the hill and look down, or even go to Google Maps, you can see it.

When I wrote the first story in January, the identity of the artwork’s creator was still a mystery. A few weeks later, Matt Jones came forward to reveal that he was indeed the creator of the so-called “Desert Monkey King.” This story was a lot of fun and I’m glad we were able to help solve the mystery.

Homicide investigation

The story of the killing of Tabatha Tozzi was also important. Even before Las Vegas police would confirm they were investigating a homicide, Tozzi’s friends rallied to make sure her name, and the story of what happened to her, would be made public.

The groundswell of advocacy from Tozzi’s friends and family, who have been working hard to make sure her alleged killer is caught, has been amazing to see.

Casino suicide

In January, there was also a reported suicide in a bathroom on the casino floor of the Rio. Michael James Robinson, 40, was found dead of a gunshot wound with an AR-15 beside his body. Because the death happened in a public restroom on a casino floor, the death raised questions about hotel security, particularly around firearms, and how the man was able to bring an AR-15 into a major Las Vegas hotel.

Death Valley hotel

I also enjoyed driving out to the Amargosa Hotel on the edge of Death Valley National Park to hear how the century-old structure had suffered extensive damage, and how it would survive going forward, after the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary blew in to Southern California and Nevada in August. It was a unique story about a unique place that was struggling to keep going after a rare and historic storm.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.