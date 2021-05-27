Brothers charged in sex assault, threats to kill teen’s family

Two brothers were arrested last week after police said they threatened to kill the family of a 17-year-old girl that one of them had sexually assaulted.

Jesse Huerta (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Jesse Huerta, 24, and Kevin Huerta were arrested May 19 after the teenager accused Jesse Huerta of sexually assaulting her before the pair posted a video threatening to kill the girl’s family, according to an arrest report released Wednesday by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The girl told police that on May 3 when she got off work, her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Huerta, was waiting in the parking lot and told her he would kill her family if she didn’t get in his car, according to the report.

Once in the car, Huerta hit her multiple times, strangled her until she was unconscious and then sexually assaulted her, the girl told police.

On May 5, the girl and her mother showed police a video Jesse Huerta posted on Snapchat where Kevin Huerta was holding a handgun while two AR-15s and an AK-47 sit nearby.

The woman’s mother told police she felt these threats were consistent with what Jesse Huerta had told the girl.

“They were in such fear that (the Huertas) would do it, that they decided to move,” the mother told police.

Kevin Huerta told police they threatened the girl because she got into a fight with his brother.

“Kevin later said it was because his brother had raped her,” police wrote in the report.

Jesse Huerta is charged with kidnapping, two counts of sex assault, battery with intent to commit sex assault and domestic battery by strangulation. He is being held without bail and is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing June 24.

Kevin Huerta is charged with dissuading a victim from reporting a crime. He was released on bail and has a preliminary hearing June 24.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.