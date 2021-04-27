51°F
Crime

Brothers fighting over sword leads to arrest, hospitilization

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2021 - 5:29 am
 
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Two brothers fighting over a sword in east Las Vegas led to one being hospitalized Monday night, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 10:39 p.m. two brothers started arguing in the 5200 block of East Craig Road over their living arrangements.

“The argument escalated when the older brother retrieved a 3-foot sword,” Gordon wrote in a text. “A struggle ensued over the sword which resulted in the younger brother getting cut on his head and foot and the older brother getting cut on his hand.”

Spencer said the younger brother was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The older brother, meanwhile, was arrested. His name was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

