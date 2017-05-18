Burglars tie up 72-year-old, ransack central Las Vegas home

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two armed men tied up a 72-year-old woman and ransacked her home Thursday morning, Las Vegas police said.

The men kicked in the door to her home on the 2200 block of Paseo Del Prado, near Rancho Drive and Sahara Avenue, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

They tied her up and took “numerous items of value,” Gordon said.

He said the pair left in her silver Mercedes SUV. Police are still looking for them.

Detectives are investigating. No further information was available.

