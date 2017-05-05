Burglary reported at junior high in southwest Las Vegas

Lawrence Junior High School, 4410 S. Juliano Road. (Google Street View)

A burglary was reported Friday morning at Lawrence Junior High School, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes confirmed the school at 4410 S. Juliano Road, near Peace Way and South Durango Drive, was burglarized. However, no one was found at the school and it’s not known if anything was taken.

Clark County School District police took over the investigation. School police couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

4410 S. Juliano Road, las vegas, nv