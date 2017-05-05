ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Burglary reported at junior high in southwest Las Vegas

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2017 - 6:54 am
 

A burglary was reported Friday morning at Lawrence Junior High School, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes confirmed the school at 4410 S. Juliano Road, near Peace Way and South Durango Drive, was burglarized. However, no one was found at the school and it’s not known if anything was taken.

Clark County School District police took over the investigation. School police couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like