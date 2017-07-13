Burglary suspect shot during east Las Vegas standoff

A young boy suspected of burglary fired one round near officers during an attempted arrest Wednesday afternoon, causing Las Vegas police to swarm an east valley neighborhood for several hours.

A Las Vegas police officer works to apprehend a person who fired shots at officers in a residential area near Clark County Wetlands Park, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The round did not injure police, and officers did not return fire. Police were responding to an attempted burglary call on the 5000 block of Droubay Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and Wetlands Park Lane, when the shooting happened, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

The incident began when a man called police and reported three young boys burglarizing a nearby home. Rivera said the neighborhood had been “plagued” with burglaries in recent months.

While awaiting police, the man took action himself, catching and detaining one of the suspected burglars, age 11, Rivera said. The two other boys ran away.

When officers arrived, they entered the home of one of the suspected burglars, with the mother’s permission, on the 4900 block of Miners Ridge Drive, Rivera said. Police did not find the boy inside but found evidence of prior burglaries.

A few minutes later, officers noticed the boy hiding in the backyard, near an oleander bush, and chased him, Rivera said. They quickly lost the suspected burglar, who ran around to the front yard, then re-entered the same home through a window and, for unknown reasons, began loading a gun in a bathroom.

But the suspected burglar didn’t realize that at least two officers were still inside the home.

“They confront him right away, order him to put the weapon down,” Rivera said. But instead, the suspected burglar ran into a connected bedroom, where officers heard one round being discharged.

Police aren’t sure whether the discharge was intentional or accidental, Rivera said, but the shot forced officers to evacuate out of an abundance of caution. The shooter remained inside, where he barricaded himself for several hours.

As of 9:30 p.m., the shooter was not in custody, but two of the three suspected burglars were. Police continued to work the scene.

