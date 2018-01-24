Burned vehicle at Las Vegas fire headquarters leads to arrest

A homeless woman is facing arson charges after authorities accused her of setting fire to a vehicle at the Las Vegas Fire Department headquarters.
Barbara Gooden, 44, was arrested Tuesday and also is accused of trying to start a vehicle fire on the Zappos campus next to the Fire Department’s headquarters.
Fire officials said a security guard prevented the fire at the Zappos campus, located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.
7:55AM Vehicle fire in parking lot of @LasVegasFD Headquarters, now OUT, unconfirmed reports that person set vehicle on fire, individual being held by fire investigators, no inj's PIO1 pic.twitter.com/zVj950aYBl
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 23, 2018
The officials said gasoline then was used to start the fire in a vehicle at the Fire Department’s headquarters. The vehicle, valued at $20,000, was destroyed.
Gooden is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on two arson charges.
ARSON UPDATE: A woman has been arrested & is being charged with arson for allegedly setting a 1972 classic vehicle on fire in p'lot of @LasVegasFD HQ. TOC: 7:47AM Vehicle-destroyed. No other info available at this time, suspect being processed by Arson Investigators. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/zMkFjXBAwu
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 23, 2018