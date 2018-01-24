Burned vehicle at Las Vegas fire headquarters leads to arrest

A homeless woman is facing arson charges after authorities accused her of setting fire to a vehicle at the Las Vegas Fire Department headquarters.

Barbara Gooden (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Barbara Gooden, 44, was arrested Tuesday and also is accused of trying to start a vehicle fire on the Zappos campus next to the Fire Department’s headquarters.

Fire officials said a security guard prevented the fire at the Zappos campus, located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

7:55AM Vehicle fire in parking lot of @LasVegasFD Headquarters, now OUT, unconfirmed reports that person set vehicle on fire, individual being held by fire investigators, no inj's PIO1 pic.twitter.com/zVj950aYBl — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 23, 2018

The officials said gasoline then was used to start the fire in a vehicle at the Fire Department’s headquarters. The vehicle, valued at $20,000, was destroyed.

Gooden is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on two arson charges.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.