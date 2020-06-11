Business robbed June 4 in east Las Vegas valley
A strong-arm robbery took place at a business in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive on June 4, Metro said in a release on Wednesday.
At approximately 11:54 a.m., a robbery occurred at the business. A suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The suspect is described as 5-foot-7– 5-foot-8, 150-160 pounds, with short hair and a chinstrap-style beard.
He was last seen wearing a gold chain necklace and a California Angels lanyard, police said. He also has tattoos on his left forearm.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.