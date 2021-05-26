90°F
Crime

Busy roadway closed to traffic after man flees from police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 11:56 am
 
Updated May 26, 2021 - 1:48 pm
Las Vegas police work a barricade situation at the Highland Inn Motel on Dean Martin Drive north of Blue Diamond Road Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The northbound and southbound lanes of Dean Martin Drive are closed at Blue Diamond Road on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Las Vegas as police investigate a barricade situation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The northbound and southbound lanes of Dean Martin Drive are closed at Blue Diamond Road on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Las Vegas as police investigate a barricade situation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police work a barricade situation at the Highland Inn Motel on Dean Martin Drive north of Blue Diamond Road Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas police work a barricade situation at the Highland Inn Motel on Dean Martin Drive north of Blue Diamond Road Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man confronted by Las Vegas police about a stolen vehicle fled into an apartment in the southern valley Wednesday morning, prompting police to surround the apartment and close off a busy roadway.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the northbound and southbound lanes of Dean Martin Drive were closed at Blue Diamond Road because of the 10:30 a.m. standoff at the Highland Inn Motel on Dean Martin. Traffic delays were expected throughout the immediate area throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said the confrontation between the man and police started at 10:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Dean Martin.

An officer said the man was possibly armed as he fled from the officer to the apartment at the motel. Police later issued a news release saying that “the situation has been deemed a barricade.”

“This is an active scene and there have been evacuations conducted at the motel as a precaution,” police said.

The situation was not resolved as of noon, and there was a heavy police presence throughout the area including SWAT vehicles.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

