California man pleads guilty to 2018 selling of fentanyl

A California man has pleaded guilty to attempting to sell nearly three pounds of fentanyl in North Las Vegas, authorities said.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Nevada said Rigoberto Calderon-Molina, 40, of Earlimart, California, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with the intent to distribute nearly 2.9 pounds of fentanyl. The plea deal was announced by U.S. Attorney for Nevada Nicholas A. Trutanich and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Las Vegas.

Authorities said on April 25, 2018, Calderon-Molina “met an individual in a North Las Vegas parking lot to sell 1.3 kilograms (nearly 2.9 pounds) of Fentanyl, which is a Schedule II controlled substance.”

Authorities said at the time of the arrest they seized approximately 13,000 fentanyl pills.

Calderon-Molina was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2018. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled before U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in November.

