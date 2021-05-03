California man struck, killed in east Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run

The 60-year-old from Oceanside was struck and was killed while in a crosswalk in a hit-and-run crash in the east Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue early Monday, May 3, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian from California was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the east Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred at 1:01 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue.

Police said a 60-year-old pedestrian of Oceanside, California, was in a marked crosswalk on Flamingo when he was struck by a westbound Mercedes, possibly white. The driver of the Mercedes then fled the scene.

The vehicle, Gordon said, likely has “front-end/windshield damage.”

“The pedestrian was transported to the hospital but died shortly after arriving,” Gordon said. “The involved driver failed to stop and fled the scene.”

Police asked for the public’s help in finding the Mercedes and its driver. Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3595.

Flamingo Road was closed in both directions, but the road was reopened just after 5 a.m.

