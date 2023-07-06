California man suspected in 13 thefts at cellphone stores

A California probationer is suspected of stealing $47,000 worth of merchandise in more than a dozen thefts over five weeks.

Keyshan Rivers (Metropolitan Police Department)

Keyshan Rivers, 27, was arrested June 29 at the T-Mobile Store on West Washington Avenue after employees called to report he stole seven iPhones, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Rivers is suspected in 12 other thefts at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Cricket Wireless stores between May 24 and June 29, according to the report.

“The suspects would routinely enter the stores and rip display cellphones and devices from their displays and walk out with the devices,” detectives wrote in the arrest report. “As the series progressed, the suspects would bring wire cutters and cut the wires securing the phones and devices.”

Rivers told police he was released from prison in California and moved to Las Vegas to get a job. Bruce Hillary, his uncle, said he could make $300 off each stolen phone he gives to another man, who resells them in town.

Rivers’ previous charges were redacted in his arrest report from Metro, but he told police his probation officer in California approved his move to Las Vegas.

He is suspected of stealing 58 items, including phones, watches and tablets. Detectives itemized the losses to $47,187. Rivers was often joined by a man identified in the report as “Lawrence,” but further identification was not provided. It remained unclear if the other man had been arrested.

Hillary was arrested with Rivers in June and charged with one count each of conspiracy and burglary, and theft over $5,000.

Rivers is being held on $10,000 bail and was charged Wednesday with 13 counts of burglary and one charge of being part of an organized retail theft ring exceeding $10,000.

