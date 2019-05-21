Car in Amber Alert from Idaho spotted near Phoenix

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who they believe may have been abducted out of Jerome, Idaho, on Sunday and could be heading toward Las Vegas.

Sandra Rios-Chavez (missingkids.org)

Miguel Rodriguez-Perez (missingkids.org)

Sandra Rios-Chavez and Miguel Rodriguez-Perez (missingkids.org)

Authorities near Surprise, Arizona, are searching for the occupants of a vehicle thought to be the subject of an Amber Alert out of Idaho, police said.

Surprise Police Department officers found a black 2015 Audi A4 matching the description of the vehicle wanted out of Jerome County, Idaho, Monday night, police spokesman Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said. Officers tried pulling it over, but it took off and was found a short time later abandoned in a field, he said. Surprise is about 20 miles from Phoenix.

A search is underway in the area for Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, who was thought to have been abducted by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez on Sunday, according to an Amber Alert issued for Sandra.

She was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday at a Wendy’s parking lot in Jerome, and authorities think she may be wearing a Wendy’s uniform and a gray sweatshirt.

Rodriguez-Perez is known to drive the black 2015 Audi A4 with Idaho license plates, 2J83179, the alert said. Authorities had thought the vehicle may have been heading toward Las Vegas.

Sandra has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds.

Rodriguez-Perez is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, the alert said. He was black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office at 208-324-4328.

