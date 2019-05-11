Car strikes, kills man sitting next to bus stop in Henderson

A man driving a compact car, who police suspect was impaired, left the roadway and struck another man sitting next to a bus stop in Henderson on Saturday, police said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in Henderson was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. to the area of East Sunset Road and South Mountain Vista Street after a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a car, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said Saturday afternoon. Detectives believe that a man driving a silver compact car was speeding when the car left the road and struck a man sitting next to a bus stop.

The driver is also suspected of being impaired, Rothmeyer said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, she said. The driver was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, in unknown condition.

Westbound Sunset will be closed for about four hours Saturday afternoon, Rothmeyer said at about 4 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

