Carjack suspect captured after hourlong chase ends in Henderson

Las Vegas police pursued a carjacking suspect for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, following the driver into Henderson before arresting him in the McDonald Ranch community.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said at 11:57 a.m., police received a report of a man attempting to “forcibly steal a vehicle from a citizen” on the 5000 block of South Palo Verde Road, near East Tropicana Avenue.

“The suspect was seen leaving in a gray van,” OcampoGomez said.

Police soon spotted the van and pursued it from Las Vegas into Henderson. A police helicopter helped both Las Vegas and Henderson police officers to track the vehicle to the McDonald Ranch community. There, officers deployed spike strips in attempt to disable the van, which OcampoGomez said may have struck at least one other vehicle.

The male driver was taken into custody at 1:02 p.m. in the 700 block of Dragon Peak Drive. OcampoGomez did not have information on whether anyone was injured.

Further details were not immediately available.

