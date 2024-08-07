Cars smash through 2 NLV businesses; burglary attempts suspected

North Las Vegas police are investigating burglary attempts after two cars reportedly drove through the front entry of two separate businesses.

The front entrances of two businesses that two cars reportedly drove into early Wednesday morning in what police suspect were burglary attempts in the 300 block of W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two cars reportedly drove through the front entries of two separate businesses early Wednesday morning, and the North Las Vegas Police Department was investigating the incidents as burglary attempts.

North Las Vegas police officers responded at about 5:30 a.m. to reports of a vehicle that had driven into a business in the 300 block of W. Craig Road, according to a news release.

Arriving officers located a silver Hyundai Elantra that had driven through the front entry area of a business. The business was closed at the time and no one was injured, police noted.

Police then discovered that a black Kia Optima had also driven through the front entry area of a neighboring firearm business.

Detectives believe no items were stolen from either business, the release said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.