Cause of death undetermined for man found in Las Vegas wash

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a 33-year-old Daryl Warren Young in November despite a ruling by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Daryl Warren Young (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a 33-year-old man whose body was found in a wash in November despite the Clark County coroner’s office being unable to determine the victim’s cause of death.

In December, the Metropolitan Police Department asked the public for any information about Daryl Warren Young after he was found dead on Nov. 30 in the wash near Maryland Parkway, between East Katie Avenue and East Viking Road.

No other details have been released since then, including any circumstances surrounding his death.

Nearly seven months later, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that it could not nail down how he had died and ruled his manner of death as undetermined.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said no arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday, adding that his unit would continue investigating.

Anyone who knew Young or has information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous. There may be a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.