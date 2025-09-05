93°F
CCSD band teacher arrested in case involving ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school police K9 vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
September 4, 2025 - 5:57 pm
September 4, 2025 - 5:57 pm
 

The Clark County School District Police Department has released the following statement:

“The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested 30-year-old Cole Horton today. Horton was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with an individual who was a student during the 2024-25 school year.

The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Basic Academy of International Studies.

Horton, employed by the District since November 2019, is a band teacher, last assigned to Basic Academy of International Studies. Per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, he has been placed on paid leave.”

