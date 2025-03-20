70°F
Crime

CCSD elementary school teacher arrested

Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2025 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated March 20, 2025 - 4:51 pm

An elementary school teacher in the Clark County School District has been arrested.

In a statement, the district’s police department said it arrested Manuel Ayala-Tovar, 33, on two counts of lewdness with a child. Ayala-Tovar was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The CCSDPD said “the charges stem from an investigation that was initiated at Manuel J. Cortez Elementary School in November 2024. Ayala-Tovar has been employed as a teacher in the District since September 2022. He has been assigned to home since the investigation began per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.”

