Crime

CCSD employee arrested, charged with cybercrime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2024 - 4:33 pm
 
Haroon Zakai (Clark County School District Police Department)
Clark County School District police arrested an elementary school employee Wednesday.

Haroon Zakai, 44, was charged with electronic surveillance at school without knowledge, attempt to destroy/conceal evidence, damage to community property and monitoring private conversations, according to the district.

Zakai is a computer technician at Wooley Elementary School in Las Vegas and has worked at the district since February 2022. The district said in a release that its initial investigation indicates that the “matter only involved adults.”

The district said he is on unpaid leave upon release from the Clark County Detention Center and is not allowed on campus.

Zakai is the second district employee arrested this week by CCSD police. Joshua Herrara, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a student and contacting a minor for sex. Herrara was a Student Success Advocate at Western High School.

Also this week, North Las Vegas police arrested a Canyon Springs High School janitor, 27-year-old Devyn Hudson, on allegations of sexual assault.

