CCSD police arrest man who threw boulders at cars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2021 - 6:46 am
 
Clark County School District police recently arrested a man tossing large rocks at passing cars. (Clark County School District Police Department)
Clark County School District police arrested a man tossing large rocks at passing cars. (Clark County School District Police Department)

Clark County School District police recently arrested a man who was launching boulders at cars in the Las Vegas Valley.

School police wrote on their Facebook page that they were working in the area of Liberty High School and Schorr Elementary, near Bermuda Road and Saint Rose Parkway, when a citizen flagged down an officer, telling them “someone had just thrown a boulder at their moving vehicle.”

“Luckily she wasn’t injured,” police wrote. “Upon arrival we saw many extra large boulders in the roadway and a subject actively catapulting boulders at vehicles.”

Police arrested the man on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The individual’s name was not immediately released.

“Talk about being in the right place at the right time!” police wrote.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

