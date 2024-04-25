CCSD police arrest substitute teacher connected to fight at Valley High

Police were investigating a fight between a substitute teacher and a student at Valley High School, according to the Clark County School District.

The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school police K9 vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District police have arrested a man connected to a student-teacher fight at Valley High School on Thursday.

Police arrested 27-year-old Re’Kwon Smith, a substitute teacher who had worked at the district since November 2023. Smith was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to battery with substantial bodily harm and disturbance of school, the district said in a news release.

Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter wrote in a letter to the school community shared by the district that the school was “aware of an altercation involving a staff member and a student.”

Perry-Carter said school police were investigating the incident, but did not share additional details.

In a statement, the district said it “does not tolerate violence of any kind.”

“Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect, the district added. “Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

