CCSD substitute teacher arrested on child endangerment, drug charges

A substitute teacher for the Clark County School District was arrested by campus police Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Amani Wilson, 32, faces charges of child endangerment, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, the school district said in the release.

Police said they began investigating Wilson on Tuesday morning at Smith Middle School in North Las Vegas. Her employment with the district was terminated Tuesday, police said.

Police said Wilson’s charges do “not involve contact with students.”

Wilson was a substitute teacher since October 2016, according to the release.

