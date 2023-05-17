74°F
Crime

CCSD teacher arrested after report of bringing firearm to school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2023 - 3:08 pm
 
Cheyenne High School, at 3200 W. Alexander Road, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Veg ...
Cheyenne High School, at 3200 W. Alexander Road, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bt ...
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County School District police arrested a teacher Wednesday on suspicion of animal cruelty and having a weapon on school property.

Chantel Brown, 29, was arrested after police responded to a call about an animal left in a vehicle in the parking lot of Cheyenne High School. While investigating, police found a firearm in her vehicle, according to a news release from the school district.

The school district said Brown has been a teacher in the district since 2018 and will be placed on leave following the arrest.

Contact Mark Credico with at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

