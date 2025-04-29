81°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

CCSD teacher assistant arrested, accused of child abuse

Red Rock Elementary School on the first day of school in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Rac ...
Red Rock Elementary School on the first day of school in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, Apri ...
Coroner rules on hit-and-run death in central Las Vegas Valley
Police tape marks a crime scene, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Police: Man stabbed on sidewalk, left blood trail
(Getty Images)
East Las Vegas stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Robert Dunn, who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly couple and stashed their bodies in a stor ...
Judge orders 24 years to life for man who killed elderly couple, put bodies in storage
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 4:26 pm
 

A teacher assistant at a Clark County School District elementary school was arrested Friday on suspicion of child abuse and battery.

Alicia Fletcher, 31, is a specialized programs teacher assistant who was last assigned to Red Rock Elementary School, the Clark County School District police department said in a release. Police said Fletcher has been employed by the district since July 2024.

Her arrest stems from an investigation that began at the elementary school on Friday, police said.

Fletcher has been placed on unpaid leave. According to court records, she is facing charges of child abuse or neglect, battery and contributing to delinquency or neglect of a minor.

She is expected back in court on June 2, records show.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES