CCSD teacher assistant arrested, accused of child abuse

Red Rock Elementary School on the first day of school in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A teacher assistant at a Clark County School District elementary school was arrested Friday on suspicion of child abuse and battery.

Alicia Fletcher, 31, is a specialized programs teacher assistant who was last assigned to Red Rock Elementary School, the Clark County School District police department said in a release. Police said Fletcher has been employed by the district since July 2024.

Her arrest stems from an investigation that began at the elementary school on Friday, police said.

Fletcher has been placed on unpaid leave. According to court records, she is facing charges of child abuse or neglect, battery and contributing to delinquency or neglect of a minor.

She is expected back in court on June 2, records show.

