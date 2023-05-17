CCSD teacher facing 2 charges
Chantel Brown, 29, has been a teacher in the district since 2018.
Clark County School District police arrested a teacher Wednesday on suspicion of animal cruelty and having a weapon on school property.
Chantel Brown, 29, was arrested after police responded to a call about an animal left in a vehicle in the parking lot of Cheyenne High School. While investigating, police found a firearm in her vehicle, according to a news release from the school district.
The school district said Brown has been a teacher in the district since 2018 and will be placed on leave following the arrest.
Contact Mark Credico with at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.