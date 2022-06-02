98°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Charges dismissed in case against former CCSD substitute

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2022 - 3:08 pm
 
Aaron Bronley (Clark County School District Police Department)
Aaron Bronley (Clark County School District Police Department)

All charges were dropped Thursday against a former substitute teacher accused of having a knife at school.

Aaron Bronley, 22, faced charges of trespassing with a dangerous weapon and possessing a dangerous weapon on school property after an assistant principal at Shadow Ridge high school claimed he pulled out a knife in class on May 5.

Detectives later came to Bronley’s home to detain him, according to the arrest report. He told police he was having a conversation with a student about alligators and pulled out the knife to show the student after knives were mentioned in the conversation. He did not realize other students were watching, according to the report.

“We were confident after conducting our own investigation that there was no criminal intent,” attorney Chris Rasmussen wrote in a message to the Review-Journal after Thursday’s hearing.

Clark County School District officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
2
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
3
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
4
Formula One owner closes $240M land buy near Strip
Formula One owner closes $240M land buy near Strip
5
‘I’m going to shoot him ma’am’: 911 calls paint clear picture of killing
‘I’m going to shoot him ma’am’: 911 calls paint clear picture of killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST