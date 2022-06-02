Charges dismissed in case against former CCSD substitute

All charges were dropped Thursday against a substitute teacher accused of having a knife at school.

Aaron Bronley (Clark County School District Police Department)

Aaron Bronley, 22, faced charges of trespassing with a dangerous weapon and possessing a dangerous weapon on school property after an assistant principal at Shadow Ridge high school claimed he pulled out a knife in class on May 5.

Detectives later came to Bronley’s home to detain him, according to the arrest report. He told police he was having a conversation with a student about alligators and pulled out the knife to show the student after knives were mentioned in the conversation. He did not realize other students were watching, according to the report.

“We were confident after conducting our own investigation that there was no criminal intent,” attorney Chris Rasmussen wrote in a message to the Review-Journal after Thursday’s hearing.

Clark County School District officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

