Chiefs’ Chris Lammons wanted in connection to incident involving Alvin Kamara

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is wanted in connection with an alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, an attorney confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is wanted in connection with an alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Lammons’ attorney Ross Goodman confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Goodman filed a motion Monday for an arrest warrant to be recalled and for Lammons to be released on his own recognizance.

“Mr. Lammons’ lack of criminal history, background and employment status playing in the National Football League (“NFL”) for the previous 4 years — currently with the Kansas City Chiefs — together with his community involvement through his non-profit foundation supporting underprivileged children and community outreach in Kansas City, weigh in favor of an OR release,” the motion states.

Percy Harris and Darrin Young were both arrested Monday in connection with the alleged attack.

The alleged attack occurred about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5 as Kamara, his girlfriend, his assistant and two friends were leaving Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell, according to Kamara’s arrest report.

Kamara, who was questioned and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl the next day, said he punched a man who was running away, the report said. Kamara told police he thought the man had done something to someone in his group.

