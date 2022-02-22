Chiefs cornerback sucker-punched and stomped man in brawl, police say

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons sucker-punched a man and stomped on him when he was unconscious during a brawl in a Las Vegas casino, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) reacts after advancing a muffed punt against the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Police initially arrested New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Feb. 6, just after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium. The alleged attack occurred a day earlier at the Cromwell Hotel and Casino, when Kamara, Lammons and two others were leaving the casino.

Las Vegas police identified Lammons as a suspect by using social media posts and surveillance video.

Kamara, who was questioned and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl, said that he punched a man who was running away, the report said. Kamara told police he thought the man had done something to someone in his group.

Police said the footage did not show the man running away, but rather being attacked by Kamara and four other men.

The victim told police that when an elevator door opened, Kamara stopped him from entering by putting his hand on the victim’s chest, the report stated. When the man pushed Kamara’s hand away, Kamara shoved him.

Surveillance video showed Lammons punching the victim in the face after he was hit by Kamara, according to the warrant. He also joined in and is seen “stomping” on the man after he appears to be unconscious, police said.

In addition to Kamara and Lammons, police also arrested Percy Harris and Darrin Young. According to the warrant, surveillance video approximated that Kamara punched the victim eight times, Lammons punched him once and stomped on him three times, Harris stomped on him 16 times and Young stomped on him four times.

The victim was “shaken up and in pain” when police interviewed him at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He suffered an orbital fracture, police said.

Police spoke with multiple security guards at the property, who said they saw the victim “laying on the floor with blood next to him.”

Harris and Young were arrested last week, while Lammons turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center a few days later. The next court date in the case is set for March.

Police also established a connection between Lammons and Kamara because they were both with the Saints in 2018, when Lammons was on the practice squad. He later signed with the Chiefs practice squad in 2019 and has been with the team since.

