Child thrown from balcony, man shot in east Las Vegas

A child was thrown from a balcony and a man was shot in east Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to 4375 Boulder Highway around 4:44 p.m. in response to reports that a “small child” had been thrown from a third-floor balcony and gunshots had been heard nearby, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment in unknown condition Sunday evening.

Boxler said officers also found a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police believe the man was shot by one of the child’s relatives after the child was thrown from the balcony, Boxler said, adding that the man was in custody as of Sunday night. It’s unclear whether he was related to the child.

No further information was immediately available.

