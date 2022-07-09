Children organize fundraiser after both parents killed

The five children of a man and woman killed have planned a fundraiser Sunday to pay for the funeral.

Delia Luna-Rojo and her husband, Miguel Gallarzo, from an online fundraiser posted by one of the couple's five children, Karla Rojo. (GoFundMe)

Delia Luna-Rojo, 46, was fatally stabbed in her western Las Vegas home on July 3. Police suspect her husband, Miguel Gallarzo, 46, killed the woman during a fight.

Gallarzo was fatally shot by Metropolitan Police Department Officer Tate Nelson while standing next to his wife, police said.

The family has planned a car wash fundraiser for 9 a.m. Sunday at 4844 E. Lake Mead Blvd., according to a flyer being distributed by the family.

Karla Rojo, one of the couple’s five children, organized an online fundraiser for her parents. In Spanish and English, Rojo wrote that she and her siblings are working to cover the funeral costs.

“With a broken and heavy heart we ask that you all help us with anything to help lay our loving parents to rest and give them the proper goodbye,” she wrote.

