Chinatown to see increased police presence

Las Vegas police have increased patrol efforts in the city’s Chinatown corridor to deter “copycat” crimes following a series of shootings Tuesday night in Georgia.

A 21-year-old white gunman is accused of carrying out the attacks at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, sending a wave of terror through a community that has increasingly been targeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s decision to deploy extra police units on Wednesday was made after conversations with several business owners in the cultural corridor on Spring Mountain Road, according to Assistant Sheriff Chris Darcy.

“We’re just really providing a blanket of safety and a sense of safety and security based on what happened in Atlanta,” Darcy told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

The Chinatown corridor features Las Vegas’ largest concentration of Asian businesses. Its main plaza is located on Spring Mountain, just west of Interstate 15.

Darcy described Metro’s increased presence in the corridor as “visible,” in order to create a “deterrent effect, if there’s any type of copycat or anybody else that’s contemplating the same type of behavior” as the Atlanta shooter.

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said Wednesday it was “too early” to characterize the shootings as hate crimes, “but the indicators right now are it may not be.” The suspect was charged Wednesday with four counts of murder and one count of assault.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that regardless of the shooter’s motivation, “it is unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop.”

Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House, has described the shootings as an “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia.”

Over the past year, 3,795 hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center launched on March 19, 2020, by the Asian Pacific Planning and Policy Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action and San Francisco State University’s Asian American Studies Department.

According to the reporting center’s most recent national report — released Tuesday ahead of the Atlanta shootings — businesses were the most common site of discrimination between March 2020 and February.

Hate crimes against people of Chinese descent made up 42 percent of the reported incidents over the past year, the report showed, while 15 percent of the reported crimes came from those of Korean descent, 9 percent from those of Vietnamese descent and 8 percent from those of Filipino descent.

