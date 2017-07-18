Civil rights suit filed over Las Vegas officer’s fatal neck hold

Complaint alleges Metropolitan Police Department officer used excessive force in violation of 40-year-old Tashii Brown’s civil rights and that the agency failed to properly train its officers.

Metropolitan Police Department body-camera footage shows Tashii Brown being stunned with a taser before his death on May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brown died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A federal civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of the children of a man who died while being restrained by a Las Vegas police officer accuses the department of excessive force and gross negligence.

Tashii Brown, 40, died in May after a struggle with Metropolitan Police Department officer Kenneth Lopera, who stunned Brown with a Taser seven times and held him an unauthorized neck restraint for more than a minute. Lopera and the department are listed as defendants.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas on behalf of Brown’s two children, who live in Hawaii, and seeks damages for Brown’s medical bills, pain and suffering, loss of economic support for the kids and civil rights violations.

It alleges Lopera used excessive force in violation of Brown’s civil rights. The department failed to properly train its officers on the dangers of chokeholds and recognizing the signs of mental disorders, it said.

“The issue here is whether there’s any chokehold that should be permitted,” Sayre said.

Metro did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The Callister Law firm in Las Vegas is working with Los Angeles attorney Federico Sayre to represent Brown’s children.

According to police, Brown, who at times also used his mother’s surname of Farmer, initially approached two uniformed officers about 1 a.m. May 14 inside The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Police said he was acting erratic and paranoid at the time and told officers people were chasing him.

The Clark County coroner’s office has said Brown died from asphyxia due to police restraint procedures, with methamphetamine intoxication and an enlarged heart as significant contributing factors.

Lopera, 31, is facing felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and oppression under the color of office in connection with Brown’s death. Both charges carry sentences of one to four years in prison.

