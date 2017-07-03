Clark County coroner IDs woman killed in Saturday crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who died in a crash Saturday morning in the southwest valley as 55-year-old Kathleen Dolan.

She was 55-year-old Kathleen Dolan.

About 4:46 a.m. Saturday, a Chevrolet Silverado collided with a Dodge Caravan at the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas police said. The Chevy overturned, and the Dodge spun off the roadway.

Police said Dolan, the driver of the Dodge, was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

The Chevy’s driver, 30-year-old Alfredo Vazquez-Orozco, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of DUI involving death.

