Clark County DA declines charges against ‘porch pirate’ suspects — VIDEO

You may have seen the video of a Las Vegas man who had a surprise for two men who approached his northwest valley home this past week.

Alex Mazzola, a former bounty hunter, said he noticed something strange from his video surveillance system shortly after a FedEx package was left at his door Friday afternoon in his Centennial Hills neighborhood.

“They were driving around kind of slow, waiting for it to be dropped off,” Mazzola said.

When one of the men came toward the door, Mazzola was there to greet him and asked his intentions. The man took off, and while Mazzola followed one suspect, the other, in an SUV parked near his home, backed away and also left the scene.

Neighbors called the Metro Police Department, and, a few hours later, the two — Jarrod Moore, 40, and Ulisses Rebollar, 33 — were arrested on four charges each, including possession of a stolen vehicle.

While the video was compelling, the Clark County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that “this case was denied for insufficient evidence, which means no charges are being filed.”

Mazzola said he wasn’t shocked by the decision but added that his story has been picked up across the nation, including calls from Fox News and KTLA in Los Angeles.

