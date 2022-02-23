Clark County Detention Center inmate dies days after found unconscious

On Saturday, the unidentified man was taken to University Medical Center after a corrections officer on cell watch found him “unresponsive.”

A Clark County Detention Center inmate found unconscious in a cell over the weekend died Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

On Saturday, the unidentified man was taken to University Medical Center after a corrections officer on cell watch about 6:30 p.m. found him “unresponsive,” Metro said.

Metro, which operates the jail, said the man had a sheet tied around his neck.

The man had been booked since Dec. 20 on counts of kidnapping, sexual assault, and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault, Metro said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not released his identity or cause of death as of Wednesday morning.

A Metro commander this month told the Clark County Commission that 11 inmates had died in 2021. The coroner’s office reported that four inmates died of natural causes, three deaths were accidental, and one inmate was slain.

Reports for the three others were pending.

The jail has room to house 3,089 inmates, and the population recently averaged 2,954.

