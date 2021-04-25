Clark County Detention Center inmate dies, police say

An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center died Friday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officers responded to the cell of the 60-year-old man just before 11 a.m. Friday when correctional officers said he fell off a bench but declined medical attention. About an hour earlier, police said, he had refused his medication and lunch.

At 11:38 a.m., other inmates yelled for help when the man was seen slumped over, Metro said Saturday night.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Police said he did not have any arguments or fights with other inmates or officers before he died.

The man was booked into the jail Thursday on charges of trespassing and drug possession.

The inmate’s name and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

