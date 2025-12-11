66°F
Clark County employee accused of stealing from estates of deceased residents

A Clark County employee is accused of using her position to access financial accounts belonging to deceased residents for personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.(Getty Images)
December 10, 2025 - 4:38 pm
 

A Clark County employee is accused of using her position to access financial accounts belonging to deceased residents and siphon tens of thousands of dollars for personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

TinaTheresa Poto-Nunu, who worked for the Clark County Public Guardian’s Office, made her initial court appearance on a federal indictment charging her with one count of money laundering and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

According to a news release announcing the indictment, Poto-Nunu unlawfully accessed financial information for deceased individuals whose estates were handled by the Clark County Public Administrator. Prosecutors allege she used that information to enter the residents’ bank accounts and transfer funds to pay down a personal credit card she used for rent, travel and other expenses.

If convicted on all counts, she faces up to 40 years in federal prison and a $750,000 fine. A judge will determine any sentence under federal guidelines.

The case was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Afronza Yeasmin is prosecuting it.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah, FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Christopher S. Delzotto and IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Jarom Gregory announced the charges.

