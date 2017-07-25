ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Clark County inmate dies behind bars in northern Nevada

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2017 - 4:34 pm
 

An inmate died early Monday at the Regional Medical Facility at the Northern Nevada Correction Center in Carson City.

Morris Hutchison, 64, died about 12:10 a.m., the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a release.

Hutchison was committed to the Northern Nevada Correction Center from Clark County on Jan. 21, 2016. He was serving 38 to 96 months for attempted theft and possessing documents to establish a false identity, according to the release.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner has not yet determined the cause and manner of Hutchison’s death.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like