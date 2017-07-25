Clark County inmate dies behind bars in northern Nevada

Morris Hutchison, 64, was serving 38 to 96 months for attempted theft and possessing documents to establish a false identity when he died on Monday in the Northern Nevada Correction Center in Carson City.

Morris Hutchison (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate died early Monday at the Regional Medical Facility at the Northern Nevada Correction Center in Carson City.

Morris Hutchison, 64, died about 12:10 a.m., the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a release.

Hutchison was committed to the Northern Nevada Correction Center from Clark County on Jan. 21, 2016. He was serving 38 to 96 months for attempted theft and possessing documents to establish a false identity, according to the release.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner has not yet determined the cause and manner of Hutchison’s death.

