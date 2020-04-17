Clark County inmate who died after medical episode was Henderson man

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 34-year-old inmate who died after a “medical episode” at the Clark County Detention Center this week.

He was Kevin Earl Lewis of Henderson, the coroner's office said. The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday identified him as a 31-year-old man.

He was Kevin Earl Lewis of Henderson, the coroner’s office said. The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday identified him as a 31-year-old man.

Lewis’ cause and manner of death had not been released by the coroner’s office as of Friday morning. Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said that police do not believe the man’s death was related to the coronavirus, but the nature of the medical episode was not known.

Metro on Thursday said Lewis’ death came after he “appeared to be having a medical episode” about 11 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the jail.

Lewis was one of three people in Metro’s custody who have died following a “medical episode” in the past two weeks. The department has said none of the deaths was related to the coronavirus pandemic.

