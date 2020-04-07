Clark County jail inmate dies at hospital after ‘medical episode’

An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center died Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police.

The 59-year-old inmate “suffered a medical episode” and was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Metropolitan Police Department said there was no police interaction with the inmate before his death.

The inmate was arrested Saturday on misdemeanor DUI charges, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office had not yet identified the man or released his cause and manner of death, but police said they do not believe his death was COVID-19 related.

