Clark County judge’s Trump comments draw new complaints

Three political watchdog groups have filed complaints against Clark County District Judge Susan Johnson over comments she made regarding President Donald Trump, despite a finding from the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline that her statements were OK.

In a joint letter delivered to media Monday, the Fair Elections Legal Network, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada and the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada asked for Johnson to be reprimanded, “if not prohibited from deciding any future civil rights restoration petitions.”

Complaints filed last year against Johnson were dismissed, and any new complaints will not be reviewed by the commission until its next meeting in June, according to commission spokeswoman Nancy Schreihans.

Johnson referenced Trump three times last year when speaking to defendants in court.

“You can no longer vote,” she told one of them, according to court transcripts. “But if you do everything I tell you to do you’ve got an opportunity to do some great things and possibly depending on the time you might be able to vote for Trump in the next presidential election.”

Johnson said in an email via a District Court spokeswoman on Monday that she had not seen the latest complaints.

“I have acted and will continue to act in a manner that suits the honor and trust given to a judge,” the email stated.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.