Clark County man serving life for kidnapping, assault dies in prison

Gene A. Montanio (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate committed from Clark County died Tuesday night at a Northern Nevada prison, corrections officials said.

Gene A. Montanio, 59, died at a medical facility inside the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, the state Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

Montanio was sent to prison from Clark County in June 1994. He was serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual assault. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

