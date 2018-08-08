Clark County PE teacher arrested after incident with student

A 42-year-old physical education teacher was arrested by Clark County School District police on Wednesday after failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an October 2017 incident with a student.

Evan Scutero, 42 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 42-year-old physical education teacher was arrested by Clark County School District police on Wednesday after failing to appear in court on a battery charge stemming from an October 2017 incident with a student.

Evan Scutero, 42, was issued a summons to appear in court on a misdemeanor battery charge in lieu of being arrested in October after the incident with a student at Stuckey Elementary School, 4905 Chartan Ave., Las Vegas.

Scutero had only been at the school for eight days at the time and has been assigned to home since October, school district officials confirmed Wednesday.

Details of the incident were not immediately clear.

After Scutero failed to appear in court, a warrant was issued Tuesday and he was arrested by school district police, Lt. Roberto Morales said. As a result, he will face three new charges: a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge for possession of narcotics paraphernalia and a misdemeanor charge for failing to appear in court.

Scutero was originally hired by the school district in August 2005. Before his eight-day stint at Stuckey, he had worked at Guy Elementary School in North Las Vegas, although it was unclear how long he was at that school.

This is the first Clark County School District employee arrest of the 2018-19 year. School starts on Monday.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0821 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

Stuckey Elementary School, 4905 Chartan Ave., Las Vegas