Crime

Clark County schools truant officer arrested in attack on student

By Amelia Pak-Harvey Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2017 - 12:54 pm
 

Clark County School District police have arrested a truancy officer after he allegedly illegally entered a home and choked a student earlier this month.

Officer Scott Weissinger, 56, was arrested on one felony count of battery by strangulation, one felony count of burglary, and one general misdemeanor for child abuse or endangerment in connection with the incident on Oct. 18.

The police department’s investigations bureau determined that Weissinger was on duty when he committed the alleged crimes. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and will be suspended without pay once released from custody.

Weissinger was hired by the district in 1991.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

