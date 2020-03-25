Clark County sheriff: No need for panic, ‘Southern Nevada is safe’

The Clark County sheriff and district attorney held a news conference Wednesday to discuss how their agencies are handling crime issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County district attorney’s office held a Wednesday morning news conference to discuss how the agencies are handling crime issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a difficult and unsettling time,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “That said, it is not time to panic. Let me assure you: Southern Nevada is safe.”

Lombardo and District Attorney Steve Wolfson spoke during the virtual conference. News media were directed to ask questions through email in order to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order banning public gatherings of 10 people or more.

Metro on Saturday began “compliance checks” of businesses deemed nonessential that have remained open despite Sisolak’s order to close.

The city of Las Vegas announced Monday that it will prosecute nonessential businesses that do not close as public nuisances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.