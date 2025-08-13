Clark County woman arrested after 27 dead cats found in her home

Clark County Animal Protection Services first received a complaint about the central Las Vegas Valley home being filled with feral cats in 2023, police said.

A Clark County woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges earlier this month after investigators discovered 48 cats in her house, the majority of them dead, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Elisabeth Convington’s home held 27 dead cats and 21 that were alive but sick, according to a Metro report. Some had bacteria on their eyes, matted coats or were malnourished.

The house had no clean drinking water for the cats, and there was “stuff all over the walls, feces on the floor, boxes everywhere,” according to the report. Officers wore protective equipment and face masks while searching the house due to the “unbearable” smell.

Convington told police she catches and releases cats, before saying she’d rather speak to a lawyer, according to the report. She was arrested Aug. 6 and faces a felony charge of willingly torturing, maiming or killing cats and four related misdemeanors.

Clark County Animal Protection Services first received a complaint about Convington’s central Las Vegas Valley home being filled with feral cats on April 28, 2023, according to Metro. There was no mention of neglect or cruelty, and a letter was mailed to the home advising of “the crime of excess of cats.”

The group received another call about the home holding more than 20 cats July 24. An animal protection services officer visited the house later that day, writing in the report there was a strong smell of ammonia and bottles filled with clear liquid in the front yard.

The next day, another animal protection services officer visited the house. The officer wrote in the report “it appears the house has been taken over by the cats.” There was a strong smell of urine and decomposition, the window appeared to be smeared with feces, and air conditioning units behind the home didn’t move or generate any noise, the report said.

A warrant to search the house was obtained due to this report and an inability to contact Convington.

A section of the arrest report titled “DECEASED CATS” was not able to include photos of all of them, as there would be “too many pictures.”

