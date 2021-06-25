Company demands return of drug planned for Zane Floyd execution

The makers of ketamine, a drug planned for the execution of Zane Floyd, have demanded that Nevada prison officials return the supply before the lethal injection scheduled for next month.

Zane Floyd (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The makers of ketamine, a drug planned for the execution of convicted killer Zane Floyd, have demanded that Nevada prison officials return the supply before the lethal injection scheduled for next month.

A lawyer for Hikma Pharmaceuticals wrote in a cease and desist letter to Attorney General Aaron Ford on Thursday that the Nevada Department of Corrections obtained 50 vials of ketamine illegally.

“NDOC’s purchase and intended use of Hikma’s products for capital punishment is in violation of state and federal law, in knowing violation of Hikma’s property and proprietary interests in its products, and these actions will cause significant damage to Hikma’s business reputation and the interests of its investors,” Hikma’s lawyer, Josh Reid, wrote in the nine-page letter obtained by the Review-Journal.

According to the letter and drug purchase invoices, the prison system purchased Hikma’s ketamine through wholesaler Cardinal Health last month.

The letter asks for a written confirmation from Ford that the drug would not be used for capital punishment.

Less than three years ago, Hikma’s lawyers sued the state to ensure that another of its drugs, fentanyl, was not used in the planned execution of Scott Dozier, who had waived his appellate rights.

“This is not Hikma’s first rodeo with NDOC on this issue, and the OAG and NDOC are well aware of Hikma’s long history of opposing the purchase and misuse of its life-saving products for capital punishment,” Reid wrote. “It is nothing less than shocking, and embarrassing for the State of Nevada.”

Reid added that Hikma required a “raised seal copy of an affidavit signed by the state attorney general (or governor), certifying under penalty of perjury that the product(s) will not be used for capital punishment.”

Officials with the Attorney General’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prison officials could not immediately be reached.

Floyd shot and killed four employees — Lucy Tarantino, 60, Thomas Darnell, 40, Chuck Leos, 40, and Dennis “Troy” Sargent, 31 — and gravely wounded another, Zachary Emenegger, inside an Albertsons on West Sahara Avenue in June 1999.

He also was convicted of repeatedly raping a woman before the shooting. Now 45, he would be the first person executed in Nevada since 2006.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. Staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.