Connecticut police officer dies in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas

A Rolls-Royce SUV with six people inside flipped in central Las Vegas early Friday, killing a passenger who was a police officer in Connecticut.

Las Vegas police wrote in a press release that at 3:58 a.m., a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan was headed west on Spring Mountain Road when it entered the intersection of Decatur Boulevard “at a high rate of speed.” The driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the SUV to strike a Ford Mustang in a private driveway. The SUV continued, striking roadside utility poles, landscaping and a fire hydrant. The SUV flipped onto its roof, ejecting a 25-year-old man in the front passenger seat.

The SUV eventually came to rest upright. The 25-year-old later died at University Medical Center. His name and age were not immediately released pending notification of next of kin, but multiple Connecticut media outlets identified the him as New Haven Police Department officer Joshua Castellano, citing a statement from the police department there.

Las Vegas police identified the driver as Robert Ferraro, 34, of East Haven, Connecticut.

The Register Citizen newspaper and news outlet NBC Connecticut both said Ferraro is also a New Haven officer.

New Haven police posted on the department’s Facebook page Friday: “Please keep our officers, department, and the family of Officer Castellano in your prayers.”

Police said Ferraro remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving resulting in death. Ferraro was scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to jail records.

Police said Ferraro, along with two other men and two women also in the SUV at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries.

