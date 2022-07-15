Constable hit with brass knuckles during eviction, police say

The constable was treated at a hospital for what police described as a serious injury.

A Las Vegas woman is facing felony battery charges after police say she attacked a constable with brass knuckles during an eviction Monday morning.

Kylie Froden, 32, was arrested by Las Vegas police at her apartment on the 4500 block of Paradise Road.

Police said in an arrest report for Froden that a 64-year-old Las Vegas constable showed up at Froden’s apartment at the Holiday Royale Residences, 4505 Paradise Road, at 8:15 a.m. to do an eviction. Froden, police said, refused to open the door for the constable, so maintenance unlocked the door. The constable then found that the door had been barricaded, so he pushed his way into the residence and found Froden. He told police she was screaming at him and refused his requests for her to get dressed and vacate the residence.

The constable then left the apartment and waited for Froden to emerge. When she didn’t, he opened the door again and was punched in the right eye with brass knuckles, police said. He was eventually treated at a hospital for what police described as a serious injury.

“His eye had a ruptured globe,” police said, adding the injury could result in loss of vision or loss of the eye.

A criminal complaint was filed against Froden on Thursday charging her with possessing a dangerous weapon, two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm of a victim who is a first responder and resisting a public official.

A preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court is scheduled for July 28. She remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Friday morning.

